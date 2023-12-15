IN THE NEWS: Transgender volleybal player may become the first male to receive women's D1 scholarship

Opinion
Campus Reform
December 15, 2023, 12:10 pm ET

A recent report reveals that a California male high school junior who identifies as transgender may be the first male to receive a women’s Division 1 athletic scholarship.

Tate Drageset has made a verbal commitment to play volleyball for the University of Washington, per an exclusive report from Reduxx

There are only twelve scholarships slated for women’s D1 volleyball at the University of Washington.

Reduxx reports: “Drageset has long been considered a rising star within women’s volleyball, and he was the dominant force on two USA Volleyball teams in two separate age groups that both claimed national titles last summer. He was also named an MVP at the Girls Junior National Championships earlier this year. In addition to his club volleyball accolades, he was awarded the title of the California Interscholastic Federation’s Division 5 Player of the 2022-23 Year.”

However, Reduxx reports that Drageset’s male biology has previously been kept a secret, only to be revealed now by an anonymous source.

Former collegiate swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines called on the university to rescind the scholarship in a post on X.



“Stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level. How can he be proud?” Wrote Gaines. “ should rescind the scholarship if they really care about women. He can play with the men.”

