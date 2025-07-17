Indiana cuts 350+ DEI initiatives from public universities following executive order

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun recently published a report detailing the implementation of the state’s ban on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies at public universities.

The report, which Braun published on July 9, details areas in which schools have revoked DEI policies. Overall, it highlights more than 350 examples of DEI initiatives that state programs have eliminated.

In January, Braun signed an executive order mandating that schools “shall not utilize state funds, property, or resources” for “diversity, equity, and inclusion positions, departments, activities” or other programs that “grant preferential treatment” based on characteristics such as race or ethnicity.

The report also highlights dozens of DEI trainings and grants that have been stripped away since Braun signed the anti-DEI executive order.

For one grant involving Marian University in Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Education previously collected data on “systemic racism” but has since eliminated the requirement and will no longer report it.

“Indiana has replaced the divisive, politically-charged DEI ideology with Merit, Excellence, and Innovation: a level playing field where every single Hoosier has the chance to get ahead with hard work,” Braun said in a press release statement.

Braun added in a letter accompanying the report that the “Merit, Excellence, and Innovation standard” ensures that “all Hoosiers have the same chance to get ahead with hard work under this level playing field where results matter above everything else.”

Campus Reform has recently reported about other schools cracking down on related initiatives amid the federal government’s anti-DEI efforts.

Earlier this month, Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education eliminated its DEI office and removed its chief diversity officer.

Missouri State University also removed references to DEI from a faculty handbook in response to Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe’s anti-DEI executive order earlier this year.

Campus Reform has contacted Indiana University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.