Indiana University trustees proposes banning camping and protests at night

The Indiana University Board of Trustees is proposing a ban on camping as well as protests at night.

According to Indiana Public Media, the policy was written by University of Indiana General Counsel Anthony Prather and allows administrators and police to restrict protests such as encampments.

The policy proposal comes as an anti-Israel encampment is still active at the University of Indiana, which is believed to be the last one standing in America.

Additionally, the policy would ban protests in classrooms as well as within 25 feet of the entrance to a building or parking lot.

[RELATED: BADGE OF HONOR?: Meet the eleven police leaders sanctioned by Iran for breaking up anti-Israel encampments]

A university spokesman told the outlet that input from the community would be “considered carefully” before a vote takes place.

Trustees will vote on the policy before Aug. 1.

Laverne Nishihara, an English professor at the University of Indiana East, told the Bloomingtonian that the board should take more time to develop a policy.

[RELATED: Chapman joins extensive list of schools under investigation for anti-Semitism by Dept. of Education]

”It is imperative to allow more time to construct a policy that upholds academic freedom and free speech rights,” Nishihara said.