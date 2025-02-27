‘INSEMINATED PERSON’: Wisconsin Dem Gov deletes the word ‘mother,’ removes references to men and women in budget

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers recently came under fire after he proposed changes to the state budget to replace “gendered” words like “mother” with terms like “inseminated person.”

The governor made the proposed changes to Senate Bill 45.

Found on pages 1,766 and 1,767 of the document, the revisions would change “mother” to “inseminated person,” “husband” to “mother’s spouse,” “wife” to “person,” “man” to “person,” and “father” to “natural parent.”

Evers’s changes came under fire, with Elon Musk calling the revisions “crazy” and Sara Craig, the executive director of the Republican Governors Association, saying: “Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ latest left-wing push isn’t just out of touch, it’s offensive to mothers . . . If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost.”

Others have called the changes “woke virtue signaling.”

The push to change terms referring to men and women has also been gaining traction in higher education in the service of gender ideology.

Several colleges and universities, for example, have switched to using the term “chestfeeding” instead of “breastfeeding” in order to seem more “inclusive” towards individuals who identify as “transgender.”

In the same vein, some higher education institutions have also begun referring to pregnant women as “pregnant persons” or “birthing people” in order to support the biologically incorrect claim that men can get pregnant.

Critics of such changes state that erasing “gendered” language is not only medically and factually incorrect, it is also an offensive attempt to erase women.

Campus Reform has reached out to the Board and each named university for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.