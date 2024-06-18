INTERNSHIP ALERT: Fall internship at Advancing American Freedom

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.





About the organization

Advancing American Freedom promotes and defends the successful policies of recent years that yielded unprecedented prosperity at home and restored America’s strength abroad, while elevating traditional American values.

AAF serves the Conservative Movement by developing innovative policy solutions, strategies, coalitions, and messaging that builds upon those accomplishments, expands freedom for all Americans, and hampers anything that would threaten America’s standing as the greatest nation on the face of the Earth.





About the position

An internship with Advancing American Freedom is an opportunity to be an integral part of a team working to preserve and promote the successful policies of the Trump-Pence administration that yielded unprecedented American strength and prosperity. As an intern, you will be a contributing member of the AAF Team, with the ability to collaborate with various departments throughout the organization. An AAF intern plays a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the organization, while also getting the opportunity to take on major projects in their areas of interest.

The AAF internship offers a chance for considerable personal and professional development and the opportunity to work and grow in a positive work environment that has been shaped by individuals who share the vision and values of our founder, former Vice President Mike Pence.





To apply, visit Internship Opportunities - Advancing American Freedom.