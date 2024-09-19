INTERNSHIP ALERT: Leadership Institute's 2025 Spring Intern Program

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Job



Jump-start your career in politics! Join the Leadership Institute staff team as a spring 2025 intern.

The internship will run from January 6, 2025 through April 11, 2025.

This intensive program allows you to gain professional experience in a real working environment, further your knowledge of the conservative movement, and sharpen your skills for future success. Leadership Institute interns receive free housing, an $825 monthly stipend, priority access to the Institute’s Employment Placement Service, free tuition to all Leadership Institute schools and workshops, weekly private lunches and dinners with conservative VIPs, and the opportunity to build public policy references.

For more information, please visit us on the web by clicking here.





Qualifications

Students must be a minimum of 18 years old by the internship start date and have graduated high school. Students who have met the standards to have successfully completed Leadership Institute’s flagship training, the Youth Leadership School, will receive priority into the program.

To Apply

Cover letters and letters of recommendation should be addressed to the intern program coordinator, Arin Steiner.