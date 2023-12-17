INTERNSHIP ALERT: Paid Internship at CFACT
CFACT is a conservative think tank which exists to promote energy and environmental public policy with an emphasis on free market capitalism and real science. In short, we have been debunking environmental extremists like AOC since 1985. The organization rejects that a more centralized economy will result in a healthier world and more prosperous people.
FACT is looking to hire “conservative conservationist” students to serve as Driessen Fellows (the title of our internship) on their respective campuses in a part time capacity which involves: learning about our topics via videos and articles as well as attending an occasional conference call to go over the progress of your main job on campus which is planning and executing THREE (3) activities on your campus to make a positive public policy impact on your student body.
