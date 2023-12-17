Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

INTERNSHIP ALERT: Paid Internship at CFACT

Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the employer.

Trending
1
Harvard board that 'unanimously' supports Gay is overwhelmingly liberal, funds Democrats
By Campus Reform 
2
Harvard's 'affinity graduation' page that excluded Jews has been deleted
By Campus Reform 
3
Oklahoma bans DEI requirements at public colleges and universities, requires cuts to 'n…
By Campus Reform 
4
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
5
IN THE NEWS: Transgender volleybal player may become the first male to receive women's …
By Campus Reform 
6
Walls close in on Jew-haters as government starts investigations of campus anti-Semitism
By Celine Ryan Ciccio 
Campus Reform
December 17, 2023, 6:16 am ET

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the employer. 


About the Organization 

CFACT is a conservative think tank which exists to promote energy and environmental public policy with an emphasis on free market capitalism and real science. In short, we have been debunking environmental extremists like AOC since 1985. The organization rejects that a more centralized economy will result in a healthier world and more prosperous people.


About the Position

 FACT is looking to hire “conservative conservationist” students to serve as Driessen Fellows (the title of our internship) on their respective campuses in a part time capacity which involves: learning about our topics via videos and articles as well as attending an occasional conference call to go over the progress of your main job on campus which is planning and executing THREE (3) activities on your campus to make a positive public policy impact on your student body. 


How to Apply

Apply via Conservative Jobs here

Share this article

More articles like this