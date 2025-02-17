INTERNSHIP ALERT: Policy at Reason Foundation

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About Reason

Reason Foundation advances a free society by developing, applying, and promoting libertarian principles, including individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law. We use journalism and public policy research to influence the frameworks and actions of policymakers, journalists, and opinion leaders.

About the Internship

Put your skills to work at Reason, the world’s most popular libertarian platform! This 12-week long experience will give you the chance to explore and promote the principles of individual liberty, free markets, and the rule of law while building your resume and learning from seasoned professionals who share your passion for free minds and free markets.

Policy interns conduct policy research, draft and edit studies, and contribute to policy outreach and communications efforts in several issue areas. Excellent writing skills and attention to detail are required. This role can be located in Reason’s Washington, D.C. office or be done virtually and reports to the Director of Policy Adrian Moore or the Director of Government Reform Leonard Gilroy.

Issue Areas

Education

Transportation

Privatization

Pension Reform

Drug Policy

Criminal Justice Reform

Technology

Benefits Include

Paid internship

Professional development

Networking

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.