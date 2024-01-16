Intersectional 'Body Justice Week' workshop incentivizes student attendees with free sex toys

A public university in Cincinnati, Ohio will soon be holding a “Body Justice Week” featuring explicit sexual education and intersectional programming, while enticing students to attend a workshop with free vibrators.

The University of Cincinnati (UC) Women’s Center is set to host the week-long event, which features workshops such as the “anatomy of arousal.” A promotional flyer encourages students to arrive early, gifting a free vibrator to the first 20 attendees.

This particular event, fully titled “Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby! The Anatomy of Arousal” with guides students to explore “what we learned about sex, what we should have learned” and “provides a safe space for students to share their experiences and learn from others.”

“It’s what modern sex should be,” according to the event description. “For Body Justice Week, we are focused on pleasure, feeling good, the hows, whys, whens, whats, and whos of arousal!”

Charley Heintel, a UC alumnus, told Campus Reform that, “In passing out free vibrators, this is a case of a government institution actively promoting perverse, repulsive, and immoral activity.” Heintel believes that by sponsoring these events, UC is actively “working to corrupt students.”

MUSE, a self proclaimed “inclusive and feminist” women’s choir is also scheduled to perform a concert, “emBody Diversity,” at Probasco Auditorium on Jan. 26-27 as part of Body Justice Week.

MUSE blends art and activism to support social justice initiatives. One of its artists, Sea Dax, uses the pronouns “he/they” and features the “prioritization of imagery of fat and queer bodies”

“Through song, we advocate for the autonomy of our bodies and uplift our differences through lenses of gender, size, disability, and race,” MUSE states.

Additional Body Justice Week events will include a body justice dance party, followed by “body positive” yoga, and a feast to get “as full as the moon.”

“We will eat and we will lay! We will take up space!,” another description says.

According to its website, UC’s Women’s Center “is committed to the personal and professional growth of women and gender non-conforming students by facilitating action toward intersectional gender equity, promoting social justice, and fostering connections for all students.”

Campus Reform has contacted UC, UC Women’s Center, and MUSE for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.