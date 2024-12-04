It’s “completely fine” to cut off conservative friends: Yale prof’s controversial advise for Holidays

Credit: MSNBC

The head of Yale University’s psychology department recently stated on a show on MSNBC that it is “completely fine” to avoid being around family members with different political perspectives.

Amanda Calhoun, Chief Resident of Yale’s psychiatry program, went on MSNBC’s show “The ReidOut” in advance of Thanksgiving to give the advice.

“So, if you are going into a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you… it’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why,” Calhoun said during the interview, according to Fox News.

Calhoun added that avoiding family members with different political points of view could be “essential” for mental health.

“You know, to say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood, and I’m not going to be around you this holiday. I need to take some space for me,” Calhoun stated. “I think you should very much be entitled to do so, and I think it may be essential for your mental health.”

This is not the first time Calhoun has made statements challenging conservatives and conservative points of view. She has previously posted controversial statements about race and racism to her X account online.

“My husband dropped a lot of white friends and acquaintances,” Calhoun posted to X in June 2022. “He doesn’t befriend white folks now unless they meet me first and respect me. Because of all the racism I experienced.”

“Researchers of anti-Black racism are scholars, scientists, and are amazing—often because they’re going through the very racism they’re researching,” she added in November 2023. “We need more research about racism.”

“So the next time you see someone researching anti-Black racism, instead of asking them why they need to research it, try learning from them,” Calhoun concluded. “If you’re a doctor, it’ll make you a better one if you see Black patients.”

Calhoun reportedly told The Washington Free Beacon that, “because of how viral my MSNBC interview went, my department at Yale is barring me from speaking with the media or press in any way.”

“I do NOT agree with their decision at all,” Calhoun continued, “but as I am a child psychiatry fellow, as you know, completing my final year of training, I have to comply with their rules, no matter how much I disagree.”

”Working with the media and getting my voice out there is so imperative,” Calhoun concluded. “I so appreciate your work. I think this would be a very interesting piece that many readers might resonate with.”

Campus Reform has contacted Yale University and Amanda Calhoun for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.