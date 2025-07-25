Ivy League's morality is 'gross and greedy': WATCH





Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Zachary Marschall criticized Ivy League universities during an appearance on NewsNation, saying their recent efforts to protect Jewish students came only after federal funding was threatened. Discussing Columbia University’s $221 million settlement to restore over $400 million in frozen research funds, Marschall argued the school’s leadership failed to act until financial pressure forced their hand.

He pointed to Columbia as the starting point of nationwide campus protests following the October 7 attacks, noting the Department of Education’s increased enforcement of Title VI protections. While acknowledging the settlement as a step forward, Marschall emphasized that it came too late.

“These universities are only interested in doing the right thing by our common morality because their money is at stake,” he said. “It’s gross and it’s greedy.” Marschall added that similar investigations could follow at other institutions like Harvard, where he claimed student safety was also neglected.