James Madison University moves 9/11 to ‘remote location’

James Madison University (JMU) in Virginia has stopped its The Young America’s Foundation (YAF) chapter at James Madison University is calling out the Harrisonburg, Virginia, institution for allegedly forcing it to move its annual 9/11 memorial.

“James Madison University is blocking its Young Americans for Freedom chapter from displaying its annual 9/11: Never Forget Project flag memorial in its usual prominent location on the quad in the center of campus, instead forcing the memorial to a different, more remote location,” YAF wrote in a Sept. 6 press release announcing JMU’s decision.

The conservative organization claims that the university cited a “new policy that restricts use of the Quad to only university-sponsored events.”

Campus Reform reached out to James Madison University for comment. At time of publication, JMU had not responded. The policy on the university website currently states that as a “general rule the Quad is not a schedulable space, with a few exceptions for major university events.”

YAF’s 9/11 Never Forget Project displays 2,977 American flags on campuses to commemorate the nearly 3,000 Americans who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. YAF’s project has been going on for more than two decades.

YAF claimed that it has previously organized the memorial at JMU without facing bureaucratic roadblocks. The organization claimed that “JMU administrators have been extremely vague in their explanations.”

American campuses have previously provoked controversy related to 9/11.

On Sept. 11, 2023, the Daily Caller published a video showing interviews conducted with students at George Washington University regarding 9/11. The students who were interviewed either forgot the anniversary of the event, did not know that Osama Bin Laden was responsible for the terrorist attack, or justified Bin Laden’s actions.

In September of 2021 and 2022, YAF’s Never Forget Project was vandalized at Michigan State University.

In September of 2022, Cornell University also refused to allow conservative students on campus to organize a 9/11 flag memorial.