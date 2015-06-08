Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Jerry Seinfeld: other comedians say colleges 'so politically correct'

Trending
1
Ohio State suspends socialist pro-Palestinian group for posing a 'significant risk of s…
By Ben  Mincey '25
2
'WHITES ONLY?': Harvard prof likens Claudine Gay departure to Jim Crow racism
By Patrick  McDonald '26
3
EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Education investigating Northwestern University over anti-Semitism c…
By Adam Sabes 
4
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
5
EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Ed investigates ASU over anti-Semitism complaint
By Adam Sabes 
6
Students expose widespread anti-Semitism at Boston University
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
Bethany Salgado | Texas Campus Correspondent
June 8, 2015, 9:45 am ET

Jerry Seinfeld won’t be performing on college campuses anymore because, according to his fellow comedians, the schools are too politically correct.

“I don’t play colleges but I hear a lot of people tell me, ‘Don’t go near colleges, they’re so pc.’” Seinfeld said in an interview with ESPNU and ESPN Radio’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

According to the comedian, terms like “racist” or “sexist” are thrown around without people knowing what they truly mean.

Seinfeld offered a personal anecdote of the misused terms.

“My daughter’s 14 [years old]. My wife says to her, ‘Well, you know, in the next couple of years, I think maybe you’re going to want to hang around the city more on the weekends so you can see boys.’ You know, my daughter says, ‘That’s sexist.’ They just want to use these words. ‘That’s racist. That’s sexist. That’s prejudice.’ They don’t even know what they’re talking about,” Seinfeld explained.

In an interview last year on BuzzFeed Brews with CBS This Morning, Seinfeld commented on claims that his show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, has an exclusively “white” view on the show’s setting of New York City. Critics denounced his primarily white male guest appearances and called for a more diverse representation of race and gender.

“People think it’s the census or something, it’s gotta represent the actual pie chart of America. Who cares?” Seinfeld argued. “I think that’s — to me it’s anti-comedy. It’s more about PC-nonsense.”

Chris Rock also stopped performing at universities because apparently “they’re way too conservative.” Rock was describing college students’ unwillingness to offend, not their political views.

Follow the author of this article on Twitter: @BethanySalgado

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this