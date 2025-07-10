Jesuit school’s ‘inclusive excellence’ reading list includes book on how to talk to ‘trans coworkers’

A Jesuit university in Seattle has released an “Inclusive Excellence Reading List,” providing students with a selection of books chosen by its Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Seattle University’s list of 33 books is curated “to affirm, ally for solidarity, and act in the pursuit of racial equity and justice,” and includes topics such as feminism, race relations, transgenderism, and immigration.

“As is the ODI tradition, this 2025 list is curated in the spirit of our ongoing efforts to affirm, ally for solidarity, and act in the pursuit of racial equity and justice and make SU a thriving place for all,” a web page reads.

Books shown on the list include Transgender Inclusion: All the Things You Want to Ask Your Transgender Coworker but Shouldn’t, Faux Feminism: Why We Fall for White Feminism and How We Can Stop, and One Day I’ll Grow Up and Be a Beautiful Woman: A Mother’s Story.

A book description for Transgender Inclusion says it “is a must-read guide for managers, executives, professionals, and allies” and includes dialogue about medical, social, and legal transitions.

Faux Feminism advocates feminism “that doesn’t overwhelmingly serve white, affluent #girlbosses.” The work also primarily focuses on “women of color.”

One Day I’ll Grow Up and Be a Beautiful Woman is a memoir of a mother who encouraged her son to identify as a girl, and warns against lawmakers who “push to erase the very existence of trans youth.”

Other titles include Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body, and Black in Blues: How a Color Tells the Story of My People.

The Equal Protection Project (EPP) recently filed a complaint against Seattle University, believing that the school awards scholarships based on race and sex. According to the EPP, the school’s original description for the Sinegal Fellowship stated that it supported “underrepresented minority Costco Scholars.”

Campus Reform has contacted Seattle University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.