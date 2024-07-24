Jewish advocacy groups compare Columbia student activists to KKK, seek DOJ intervention

On July 17, two nonprofit organizations wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice, urging the agency “to investigate and prosecute” anti-Israel student organizations at Columbia University under laws that were once used to stymie KKK operatives.

The letter was written by the Zachor Legal Institute and StandWithUs, both of which focus on combating anti-Semitism.

“It is hard to differentiate the tactics of the Columbia Student Groups from those of Nazis in the early days of the Holocaust, Hezbollah in Beirut in the 21st century or, of course, the KKK in the American south after Reconstruction,” the groups contend.

“All one has to do is replace the confederate flags with Hamas flags and change ‘We Want A White School’ to ‘We Want a School without Jews’ or ‘We Won’t Go To School With Negroes’ to ‘We Won’t Go To School With Zionists,’” the groups argue. “The intimidation, harassment and deprivations are the same.”

[RELATED: Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists’ access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

StandWithUs and Zachor Legal Institute are not the only groups to draw comparisons between the pro-Palestinian demonstrations and the KKK.

“They’re a large mob wearing masks to scare and incite people. Doesn’t that sound like the Klu Klux Klan?” New York Assemblyman Michael Reilly has stated.

The groups’ letter asks the DOJ to enforce two relevant provisions of the KKK Laws, 18 U.S.C. § 241 and 18 U.S.C.§ 245.

The letter explains that 18 U.S.C. § 241 would apply to any “conspiracy involving two or more people” whose object was to “injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate a person” in the “enjoyment of a right protected by the Constitution” and that the defendants understood the purpose of the conspiracy when they joined it.

[RELATED: PROF. GIORDANO: Columbia deans scandal exposes the rot at the top of America’s universities]

For 18 U.S.C.§ 245, the DOJ would have to prove, among other elements, that a person used “force or threat of force” against a person “because of the victim’s race, color, religion, or national origin.”

The letter continues to detail the level of harassment and intimidation that Jewish students have been faced with and argues that the conduct has risen to a level that would be prosecutable under the KKK Laws.

“Jewish students were subjected to intimidation and physical attacks any time they dared approach the encampment, which was often necessary since the encampment was strategically located on an area of campus near dormitories and that students had to transit to get from one class to the next,” the document explains.

Campus Reform has contacted StandWithUs and Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.