Jewish groups offer $1,800 for help identifying anti-Semitic assailants in UMich attacks

Jewish organizations Betar USA and Shields of David are offering $1,800 to those who can provide information that leads to the arrests of attackers from recent anti-Semitic incidents that took place near the University of Michigan (UMich).

During a radio interview on Sept. 25, a spokesperson for Betar USA confirmed that, with help from Shields of David, $1,800 was being offered, following recent assaults against Jews in Ann Arbor.

On Sept. 15, a 19-year-old Jewish man was reportedly assaulted near UMich’s campus around 1 a.m. after telling a group of assailants he was Jewish. During that week, there were also two other attacks against Jewish students outside a fraternity home.

Following the Sept. 15 assault, UMich President Santa Ono released a statement saying: “We stand firmly against antisemitism and all bias-motivated behavior.”

Betar USA Spokesman Victor Naar said: “One week after the first assault there still has not been an arrest. Why is the university not offering a reward? Why is the university keeping so quiet?”

“Three assaults on Jews in the course of a week is unacceptable. Shame on the University of Michigan,” he added.

On Oct. 2, another attack against Jewish community members occurred after a Rabbi and UMich Jewish students were held at gunpoint during a celebration of Rosh Hashanah.

Such attacks are nothing new, and are seemingly becoming more of a norm on many American college and university campuses.

A recent survey of 1,171 Jewish college students and recent alumni conducted by Alums for Campus Fairness reported that 55 percent of Jewish students were physically threatened or knew someone who was physically threatened because of their background.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Michigan, Betar USA, and Shields of David for additional comment. This article will be updated accordingly.