Jewish students allegedly assaulted by bottle-weilding individual wearing keffiyeh at University of Pittsburgh

Cathedral of Learning

One person was arrested following an attack on two Jewish students at the University of Pittsburgh.

Two Jewish students wearing yarmulkes were walking along campus Friday night when they were singled out by the assailant, identified as Jarrett Buba, as reported by NBC News.

Buba was reportedly wearing a keffiyeh while “yielding a bottle,” and allegedly attacked the students from behind and led to “several superficial lacerations.” The incident occurred near the Cathedral of Learning, a main academic center on the University of Pittsburgh’s campus, according to CNN.

The attack was reported to the campus community in an alert on the University of Pittsburgh’s website.

The University of Pittsburgh stated they contacted the Hillel University Center to offer support to students affected by the incident and are also working with a university partner, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

[RELATED: University of Minnesota rejects anti-Israel divestment proposal after extensive, activists respond by saying ‘we don’t want to make the regents’ lives comfortable’]

“[T]o be clear: Neither acts of violence not antisemitism will be tolerated. Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation,” the University of Pittsburgh wrote in its statement.

One of the victims allegedly struck Buba while the pair of Jewish students waited for police and tackled him onto the ground. The students were also treated on the scene by first responders.

Campus Reform has previously covered how anti-Israel protesters and student groups have begun to inflict conflict and violence on college campuses when returning to campus for the fall semester.

A Hezbollah leader recently spoke out in support of pro-Palestinian student efforts on college campuses in the United States following this previous spring’s protests, saying that the students who cause disruptions in higher education “have a great impact,” as reported by Campus Reform.

[RELATED: MARSCHALL: There is no more ‘back to campus’ after universities surrendered to pro-Hamas mobs]

Campus Reform has also covered how Cornell anti-Israel students have also begun to protest on campus, where student activists vandalized the university’s campus by writing pro-Palestinian slogans on buildings such as: “Israel bombs, Cornell pays,”

Campus Reform has contacted The University of Pittsburgh for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.