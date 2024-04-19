Jewish Voice for Peace to host ‘Anti-Zionist’ Passover Seder at Western Washington University

Western Washington University’s chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) is set to host an “Anti-Zionist Passover Seder” on April 22.



The pro-Palestinian group announced on Instagram: “We’re organizing our first JVP Passover seder . . . with a focus on Palestinian liberation.” Event attendees will be required to wear masks, according to the announcement.



The event description reads: “Join us in celebrating Pesach! Build community, learn about the holiday, make friends.”



JVP describes itself as the “largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world,” and states that it is “organizing a grassroots, multiracial, cross-class, intergenerational movement of U.S. Jews into solidarity with Palestinian freedom struggle.”



The WWU chapter of JVP has hosted several other anti-Israel events this year.



The group hosted a movie screening on Feb. 20 of “Pinkwashing Exposed,” an “hour-long documentary on anti-pinkwashing and Palestine solidarity activism in Seattle.”



“Pinkwashing” refers “to when a state or organization appeals to LGBTQ+ rights in order to deflect attention from its harmful practices,” according to a quote from the group Decolonizing Palestine that JVP shared on its website. “Pinkwashing” is a term some anti-Israel activists apply to the Jewish State.



One day after the movie screening, the group displayed a “one-day alter [sic]” to “provide a safe sanctuary space and sacred space for grief, healing, and resistance to all those who have been killed in Gaza,” as seen from an Instagram post.



Campus Reform has long reported on the actions of JVP chapters on other campuses.



In December, Campus Reform reported that JVP and Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) at Columbia University “appear to still be holding unauthorized events on campus,” even though both groups were suspended.



In February, Campus Reform wrote that Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, while investigating Columbia’s response to anti-Semitism at the school, claimed that Columbia’s SJP and JVP held a “Chanukah menorah lighting ceremony” that compared “the terrorist attack against Israel to the Chanukah story in violation of their suspension.”



Campus Reform has contacted Western Washington University and the university’s Jewish Voice for Peace for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.