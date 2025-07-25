JOB ALERT: Associate Editor at the Leadership Institute

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Job Summary



The Leadership Institute is hiring a part-time or full-time Associate Editor for its campus news website CampusReform.org. As America’s leading source for conservative college news, Campus Reform serves as a watchdog to our country’s higher education system, with a mission to expose liberal bias and abuse on college campuses.

As Associate Editor, you will work with a team of professional editors to publish breaking news and investigative reports written by freelance reporters in Campus Reform’s Young Journalist program.

The ideal candidate will have at least two years of professional editorial and/or news writing experience. This is job is open to hourly part-time (approx. 20 hours per week) and full-time salaried candidates.

To Apply

Qualified candidates should submit the following application materials in one PDF document to Deputy Editor Jared Harris at jharris@leadershipinstitute.org

• A cover letter detailing your interest in Campus Reform, whether you wish to be considered for full-time or part-time (20 hours) employment, and your salary requirements

• Résumé

• One professional (not academic) writing sample that is 500-1,000 words. Excerpts from longer pieces are acceptable.

Qualifications and Required Skills

• Minimum two years of professional work experience in editing and/or journalistic writing

• Strong writing and editing skills

• Exceptional attention to detail

• Ability to communicate effectively and efficiently via email and in-person

• Strict adherence to journalism rules and ethics

• A strong understanding of conservative politics and Campus Reform’s mission

• Ability to explain stylistic, grammatical, and other writing-related issues to undergraduates who may have no significant background or skills in either writing or editing