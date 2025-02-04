JOB ALERT: Development Coordinator at Parents Defending Education

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the Job:

Parents Defending Education is seeking a Development Coordinator who will be responsible for supporting the development team. This is an entry level role focused on donor relationships, fundraising support, and research.

About Parents Defending Education:

Parents Defending Education is a national grassroots organization working to reclaim our schools from activists imposing harmful agendas. Through network and coalition building, investigative reporting, litigation, and engagement on local, state, and national policies, we are fighting indoctrination in the classroom — and promoting the restoration of a healthy, non-political education for our kids.

PDE receives tips from around the country, investigating leads and filing Freedom of Information Act requests to connect the dots; files complaints with the Department of Education; and, when necessary, files lawsuits to hold schools accountable for violating students’ civil rights.

The Development Coordinator will report directly to the Director of Development. This position is fully remote, but candidates must be willing to live in the Metro DC area.

Responsibilities:

Assist the Director of Development with grant proposals and reports

Communicate and steward low-level donors

Research potential individual donors and foundations

Work in CRM to manage recurring donations, reporting, and imports

Mail donation acknowledgement

Pick up and process mail bi weekly

Assist the President and other executive level staff when needed

Travel: This position will require travel up to 10%

Qualifications:

1-2 years of experience, ideally in a nonprofit organization (internships qualify)

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to work solo

Excellent attention to detail

Self-motivated and organized

A passion and commitment to advancing PDE’s mission

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.