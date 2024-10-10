JOB ALERT: Digital Content Specialist at Concerned Women for America

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

About the job

The Digital Content Specialist is responsible for creating digital campaigns to elevate Young Women for America (YWA) and CWA’s social media channels to grow their digital footprint, create compelling and educational content, and increase our audience through strategic efforts. Today, stories are told primarily through digital medium. This role will tell CWA’s story from a digital perspective in a creative manner.

Responsibilities

The following are the basic responsibilities for this position:

Maximize and grow the audience of YWA/CWA’s social media accounts – Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Create compelling content (i.e. graphics, videos, reels, stories, tweets, etc.) that communicate CWA’s unique position on the issues. This includes copy.

Drive the creative ship on digital/social campaigns.

Use SEO best practices to drive traffic to CWA’s digital channels.

Bridge connection between digital content and website content.

Cover/photograph/video live CWA and YWA at events, press conferences, hearings, etc.

Stay on top of and clip media hits for the CEO and other organization spokespersons to be leveraged on social media for content.

Complete additional tasks such as board reports, metric analyses, CWA newsletters, etc.

Assist with other projects as assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree (minimum) in graphic design, visual/digital communications, communications, or related fields

Exceptional social media, video production, and copywriting skills

Strong knowledge of SEO best practices

Excellent written and verbal communication including grammar skills

High computer literacy and proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite, video/audio editing

Experience communicating conservative policy issues and philosophies

Understanding of Biblical principles and CWA’s issues

Ability to manage stressful situations, multi-tasking, schedules, and deadlines

Apply via Conservative Jobs here.