JOB ALERT: Entry-level associate at Daily Caller News Foundation
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.
About the job
The Daily Caller News Foundation is seeking an entry-level professional to add to our business/development team. The ideal candidate for this role is self-motivated, organized, detail-oriented and possesses excellent writing skills. Experience is not required.
Responsibilities
The primary responsibilities may include:
- Processing incoming donations
- Communication with donors
- Creating or updating weekly reports including data analytics and listing of donors for additional management communications
- Researching donation sources
- Office and facilities management
Qualifications
The candidate should be a self-starter, strong problem-solver and detail-oriented with above-average verbal and written communication skills. In addition to these attributes, we prefer candidates with the following:
- Excellent attention to details and deadlines;
- A desire to oversee campaigns, including organizing and tracking them to successful fruition;
- Strong written and verbal communications skills to assist in a variety of donor communications;
- The ability to work both independently and on a team;
- The ability to maintain confidentiality;
- And, a sense of purpose and humor.
Salary: $45,000 annually
Apply via Conservative Jobs here.