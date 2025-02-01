JOB ALERT: Grassroots Event Coordinator at Heritage Action

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Job Summary

The Grassroots Event Coordinator supports the grassroots team in delivering exceptional event experiences designed to amplify and advance Heritage Action’s grassroots impact and mission. This position is responsible for managing the entire lifecycle of each event including initial strategy, full-scale logistics, promotion, onsite production, and post-event analysis. The Grassroots Event Coordinator works well in a fast-paced, high-level environment, exercises sound judgment, and is a well-organized, detail-oriented member of the team.

Job Duties

Event Strategy Formulation – Communicate and collaborate effectively with team members, aligning all planning activities with the stated mission and objectives. Regularly assess and refresh components of existing events and provide creative solutions for new event ideas.

– Communicate and collaborate effectively with team members, aligning all planning activities with the stated mission and objectives. Regularly assess and refresh components of existing events and provide creative solutions for new event ideas. Event Production – Seamlessly plan and execute program and logistics, and coordinate high-profile speakers, venue logistics, audio visual production, security protocols, volunteers and support staff supervision, and vendor logistics. Propose and implement new ideas to improve the event planning and execution processes.

– Seamlessly plan and execute program and logistics, and coordinate high-profile speakers, venue logistics, audio visual production, security protocols, volunteers and support staff supervision, and vendor logistics. Propose and implement new ideas to improve the event planning and execution processes. Venue & Vendor Selection – Research venues and vendors, draft RFPs, and negotiate contracts in a manner that is consistent with industry best practices and aims to protect Heritage’s interests. This process may include conducting site visits to ensure venues continually uphold Heritage’s standard of excellence and meet the specific programmatic needs of the event.

– Research venues and vendors, draft RFPs, and negotiate contracts in a manner that is consistent with industry best practices and aims to protect Heritage’s interests. This process may include conducting site visits to ensure venues continually uphold Heritage’s standard of excellence and meet the specific programmatic needs of the event. Speaker Management – Craft speaker invitation letters, conduct outreach to speakers, track external speaker invitations, brief speakers onsite, and maintain contact information to better collaborate with internal partners on invite priorities and coordinated outreach for the organization.

– Craft speaker invitation letters, conduct outreach to speakers, track external speaker invitations, brief speakers onsite, and maintain contact information to better collaborate with internal partners on invite priorities and coordinated outreach for the organization. Event Communication – Develop and coordinate event marketing materials, including invitations, programs, agendas, websites and online presence, and onsite collateral that capture and communicate Heritage Action’s mission.

– Develop and coordinate event marketing materials, including invitations, programs, agendas, websites and online presence, and onsite collateral that capture and communicate Heritage Action’s mission. Event Budget & Expenses – Submit expense reports, process invoices, produce event revenue and expense reports, exercise budget discipline by making cost-effective decisions and carefully monitoring expenses throughout the planning process to adhere to established budgets.

Qualifications

Education – BA/BS required

– BA/BS required Experience – 2-3 years of experience in event management preferred

– 2-3 years of experience in event management preferred Communication – Clear and effective written and verbal communications skills

– Clear and effective written and verbal communications skills Technology – Microsoft Suite; willingness to master new software for event registration, email marketing, and virtual events

Additional Requirements

Conservative values – Understand and support the Heritage mission and vision for America, and the grassroots department’s goals and objectives.

– Understand and support the Heritage mission and vision for America, and the grassroots department’s goals and objectives. Critical thinking – Ability to think critically and handle emergency situations, demonstrating sound judgment under pressure, and to proactively propose and execute creative solutions to business challenges.

– Ability to think critically and handle emergency situations, demonstrating sound judgment under pressure, and to proactively propose and execute creative solutions to business challenges. Organization – Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail; proven ability to handle multiple projects while setting appropriate priorities to achieve goals.

– Excellent organizational skills and attention to detail; proven ability to handle multiple projects while setting appropriate priorities to achieve goals. Teamwork – Exceptional teamwork and customer service skills.

– Exceptional teamwork and customer service skills. Availability – Capacity to travel and work nights and weekends when necessary.

Compensation

Heritage Action for America offers a highly competitive benefits package that includes, but is not limited to, best-in-class health care, vision, and dental insurance, employer-sponsored retirement funding, “take what you need” PTO and sick leave, 14 weeks of paid leave for new moms and 6 weeks of paid leave for new dads, among other programs.

The salary range for this role is $55,000 - $60,000 annually. This range is a good faith estimate, and the final salary offered to a selected candidate depends on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, the candidate’s experience, education, and other qualifications; internal and external market pay for comparable jobs; and level of hire based on aforementioned qualifications.

Learn more and apply via ConservativeJobs.com.