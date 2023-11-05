JOB ALERT: Legal Administrative Assistant at Alliance Defending Freedom
Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this role as posted by the employer.
Alliance Defending Freedom is looking for a highly organized Legal Administrative Assistant to join us in our Scottsdale office. As the Legal Administrative Assistant, you are a vital part of the Legal Team. In this role, you will report to the Litigation Support Manager, and are responsible for assisting the respective team in a variety of administrative tasks.
About the Organization
Alliance Defending Freedom is an alliance-building legal organization that advocates for the right of people to freely live out their faith.
Requirements
Demonstrated proficiency in:
- Strong administrative skills.
- Strong time management skills.
- Strong computer skills, including experience with Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, and Outlook.
- Excellent organizational skills.
- Excellent verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills.
Ability to:
- Professionally handle confidential information.
- Make sound decisions under demanding conditions.
- Learn and apply other software applications.
Education and/or experience:
- 1-3 years of legal administrative experience preferred
Apply via Conservative Jobs here.