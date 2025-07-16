JOB ALERT: Regional Field Manager at the Leadership Institute

Campus Reform periodically posts job and internship opportunities in the Conservative Movement targeted at college students or recent graduates. Below is more information on this position’s responsibilities and requirements as written by the hiring organization.

Job Summary

This office-based role located in Arlington, Virginia facilitates the flow of information and resources between the Leadership Institute, students, and groups within LI’s Campus Leadership Program (CLP) network. The Regional Field Manager will distribute LI grants, scholarships, and resources among members within the region. In addition, the Manager will conduct a semi-annual audit of the groups. The Regional Field Manager will exercise discretion and independent judgment with respect to matters of significance and other duties as required.





Job Duties

Market and distribute LI trainings and resources to students in your region. Research and identify LI training, and recruitment opportunities.

Research and analyze the most effective campuses to place Campus Ambassadors, approve and award Campus Ambassadors scholarships to students within the region. Approve or deny speaker grants and requests, approve or deny activism kits to groups within the regions.

Perform a semi-annual membership audit of all groups within your region.

Review, analyze, and determine membership status of groups within your region.

Analyze the activity and effectiveness of existing Campus Ambassadors at the beginning of each semester to renew or deny their placement in the program.

Manage regional travel budget each semester.

Recruit, evaluate, and elected candidates for Field Staff Interviews.

Oversee, budget for, and pay Campus Ambassadors

Qualifications

Well organized, have the ability to handle several projects at one time under time constraints and a willingness to travel and work nights and weekends. Experience as a campus activist or political grassroots organizer is preferred.