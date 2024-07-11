Kamala Harris says campus anti-Israel protesters are 'showing exactly what the human emotion should be'

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to show some support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses.

During an Interview with left-wing news outlet The Nation, Harris said that Young Americans protesting Israel’s war against Hamas are showing what Human emotion should look like.

“They are showing exactly what the human emotion should be, as a response to Gaza,” Harris said.

Harris said “there are things some of the protesters are saying that I absolutely reject, so I don’t mean to wholesale endorse their points. But we have to navigate it.”

”I understand the emotion behind it,” she said.

The Vice President’s interview with The Nation comes at a critical point in President Biden’s run for re-election, as many Americans want him to drop out and possibly pass the torch to Harris.







