Kamala Harris was admitted to law school on 'economic hardship' program, despite parents working as college profs

A recent report highlights how Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris was the beneficiary of a law school program intended for low-income students, despite the fact that her parents were both college educators.

A 1989 graduate of the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, Vice President Harris was admitted to the institution through a program designed for individuals who have faced “major life hurdles” such as “economic hardship” and “disability,” as noted by The Daily Signal.

Harris was accepted into the Legal Education Opportunity Program (LEOP) despite her father being a Stanford professor and her mother working as a breast cancer researcher at UC Berkeley and later teaching at McGill University in Canada.

”LEOP offers admission to approximately 50 high-achieving students each year—up to 20 percent of the class—who have experienced major life hurdles, such as educational disadvantage, economic hardship, or disability,” a 2018 article from the UC Law SF Magazine reads. “The majority are students of color. Besides traditional admissions criteria, such as grades and LSAT scores, the program also considers students’ overall potential and the obstacles they’ve overcome.”

The same article notes that, “LEOP went on to count many prominent alumni among its ranks, including U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ‘89.”

Harris’ parents divorced in 1972, but continued working in academia for years after.

During the mid-1970s, McGill professors received an average salary of $28,751 per year, which was more than twice the total of the median household income at the time, as noted by The Daily Signal.

”We are unique. No other law school in the United States exists at the epicenter of law firms; local, state, and federal courts; tech and biotech companies; and social justice-oriented non-profits — all in the heart of a progressive, global metropolis,” the LEOP’s J.D. admissions web page reads. ”Our students leave prepared to transform themselves and the world, without losing sight of real issues affecting real people living real lives.