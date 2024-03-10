Kansas public universities spend big bucks on DEI, state audit finds

Kansas lawmakers discovered that around $9 million of state-provided funds were used for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) services and activities at Kansas’s public universities.



The Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit completed an audit this February to review DEI expenditures and foreign funds at six state universities. The auditing team reported that out of the roughly $45 million spent on various DEI programs, approximately $9 million were covered by state funding in the 2022-2023 school year.



The audit was requested by Republican State Representative Steven Howe, as reported in the Kansas Reflector. Howe had previously introduced House Bill 2460, which would restrict higher education institutions from “condition[ing] admission or educational aid to an applicant for admission, or hiring, reappointing or promoting a faculty member, on the applicant’s or faculty member’s pledging allegiance to or making a statement of personal support for or opposition to any political ideology or movement, including a pledge or statement regarding [DEI], patriotism or related topics, or to request or require any such pledge or statement from an applicant or faculty member.”



According to the audit, none of the universities had “a shared definition of what diversity, equity, and inclusion activities are,” nor did they have “consistent measures for determining whether DEI-related activities are effective for achieving their DEI goals.”



DEI spending at Kansas’s public universities made up between 0.5 percent to 2.7 percent of all expenditures, and the percentage of the total state funding that supported DEI varied between 0.8 percent to 2.2 percent, according to the audit. The report also noted, however, that since “[t]he universities’ DEI-related expenditures are self-reported,” the auditors had “a limited ability to determine if they are accurate and complete.”



Top spenders included the University of Kansas, which spent more than $18 million on DEI, Kansas State University, which spent $13 million, and Wichita State University, which spent more than $10 million. For each of these schools, between $2.3-2.6 million came from state funding.



Heidi Zimmerman, supervisor of the auditing team, said: “The accuracy of this information is dependent on whether or not the universities reported completely and accurately to us. Additionally, we cannot ensure complete consistency across the universities because they do not all think of DEI in exactly the same way,” the Kansas Reflector wrote.



The University of Kansas’s DEI office promises the addition of more “all gender” bathrooms on campus, Fort Hays State University’s DEI section contains a resource page for illegal immigrant students, and Wichita State University’s diversity office page lists, among other options, scholarships for illegal immigrant students.



The audit follows a trend of states that are introducing legislation to restrict DEI initiatives. More than 20 states have introduced or passed bills to reign in DEI on campuses in the past few years, as reported by Axios.



One of those bills is Texas’s SB 17, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on June 17, 2023. The legislation, among other measures, forbids colleges and universities from “establish[ing] or maintain[ing] a [DEI] office,” forcing anyone to give a DEI statement, or preferring job candidates “on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.”



In a memo obtained by The Texas Tribune, Governor Greg Abbott’s chief of staff Gardner Pate said: “The innocuous sounding notion of [DEI] has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others.”



Campus Reform has contacted the DEI offices of the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, Wichita State University, and Fort Hays State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.