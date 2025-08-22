Kansas State University admin tied to club expressing ‘no sympathy’ for murdered Jews

A Kansas State University (KSU) administrator is linked to a Marxist organization that supports Hamas and promotes the “total destruction” of Israel.

The connection was revealed in a report by The Washington Free Beacon on Thursday.

Derron Borders, an investigator in KSU’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX in Manhattan, Kansas, is linked to the Kansas Socialist Book Club, which has called for war “against the Zionist Entity” of Israel. In a manifesto circulated in 2023, the group expressed “unwavering support” for Hamas and dismissed Israeli casualties from the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Borders’ affiliation was identified through his role as co-secretary of a local Democratic Socialists of America affiliate that collaborated with the Kansas Socialist Book Club, as well as by his public followership of the group’s GitHub page.

The Free Beacon also captured video from a virtual club meeting in which Borders appeared under a cartoon avatar and discussed the May 2024 assassination of Israeli embassy employees in Washington, D.C. Borders reportedly critiqued the killings for lacking “class consciousness” rather than condemning the murders.

The book club has since deactivated its X account, removed its GitHub page, and marked its website “Under Construction.”

Borders previously drew backlash for suggesting that Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel was a form of “resistance.”

Although he later issued a statement condemning the murders, he maintained criticism of Israeli policy. “The atrocities and violence towards innocent people in Israel is absolutely horrifying and should be condemned,” Borders wrote, while also condemning “the state-sanctioned violence and denial of self-determination for the Palestinian people.”

In addition to its support for Hamas, the Kansas Socialist Book Club has portrayed Palestinians as part of a broader category of “marginalized” groups.

In a Nov. 21, 2024, social media post following the election results, the club wrote, “Comrades, things are super depressing right now! ESPECIALLY if your [sic] Palestinian or Transgender or an Immigrant or some other kind of marginalized person.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Borders, the Kansas Socialist Book Club, and Kansas State University for comment. This article will be updated with any responses.