Keffiyeh-wearing Columbia student rips diploma on stage during graduation ceremony

A Columbia University student was seen ripping up her diploma while walking across the stage on Sunday.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 13, 2024, 4:01 pm ET

A Columbia University student was seen ripping up her diploma while walking across the stage on Sunday.

The screen recording, shared by X user @TheStuStudio, shows the Columbia student taking the diploma on stage, and was then promptly ripping it into pieces. 

”Today a Columbia student ripped up her diploma on stage as a form of protest against Columbia University,” the X user wrote.

The graduate ripped her diploma during the Masters of Social Work graduation ceremony.

