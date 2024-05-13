Keffiyeh-wearing Columbia student rips diploma on stage during graduation ceremony

A Columbia University student was seen ripping up her diploma while walking across the stage on Sunday.

The screen recording, shared by X user @TheStuStudio, shows the Columbia student taking the diploma on stage, and was then promptly ripping it into pieces.

Today a Columbia student ripped up her diploma on stage as a form of protest against Columbia University. pic.twitter.com/IPzWjr3Rr3 — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 13, 2024

”Today a Columbia student ripped up her diploma on stage as a form of protest against Columbia University,” the X user wrote.

The graduate ripped her diploma during the Masters of Social Work graduation ceremony.