Keffiyeh-wearing students bring Palestinian flags to Princeton Seminary graduation

Screenshot taken from Instagram account of seminarians4pals.

Anti-Israel graduating students protested against the Jewish state during the Princeton Theological Seminary graduation on May 18, handing Palestinian flags to seminary President Jonathan Lee Walton as they were walking up to shake his hand and receive their diplomas.



Several students wore keffiyehs, as seen in an Instagram video posted by the group “seminarians4pals” on May 19.



The video also showed graduates outdoors holding a Palestinian flag with the inscription: “BREAK BREAD NOT BODIES.”



The caption for the video read: “If Princeton wants divestment, the seminary too! We stand in solidarity with Palestine and call on @princetonseminary to disclose, divest, and call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.”



The group also hosted a “Palestine solidarity pop up service” on May 17 in opposition to the Jewish state. The caption to the Instagram post regarding the event said: “Disclose! Divest! We will not stop! We will not rest!”

“Seminarians4pals” also shared a post regarding anti-Israel hunger strikers on campus. The post included a letter from the strikers to Princeton leadership that announced: “We have been engaging in a hunger strike in solidarity with the millions of Palestinians in Gaza suffering under the ongoing siege by the state of Israel.”



The hunger strike began on May 3, though the students participating soon announced that they would be rotating the individuals taking part in order to grant relief from hunger to those involved.



Another post from the anti-Israel group at the seminary advertised an April 15 “Decolonizing Palestine” lecture that examined “significant theological concepts, such as Israel, the land, election, chosen people, and how they must be decolonized, fundamentally changing Christian theological contemplation about Palestine.”



The group also shared a post on May 8 announcing the passage of a student government resolution calling for an “immediate ceasefire statement, disclosure, divestment, & aid to Palestine.”



