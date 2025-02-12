Kendi moves ‘antiracism’ research to Howard after financial troubles at Boston University

Ibram X. Kendi, “antiracism” scholar and author of the controversial book “How to Be an Antiracist,” recently announced that he will lead a new research center on racism at Howard University in Washington, D.C., following financial difficulties at controversies at his “Center for Antiracist Research” at Boston University.

The new center that Kendi is appointed to guide is the Howard Institute for Advanced Study, which focuses on “the interdisciplinary study of racism in the global African Diaspora.”

“When you think about the Black scholars and Black thinkers who have contributed so much to my way of thinking, it’s hard to not think about Howard,” Kendi explained, according to The Washington Post.

“It’s the most fulfilling career choice I’ve ever made,” he added.

Kendi’s previous research program, the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, will close at the end of June, the Post wrote.

Kendi started his “antiracism” center in 2020 following George Floyd’s death, according to Boston University’s website.

At Boston University, Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research operated a digital magazine called The Emancipator, which aims to “leverage the power of journalism to turn public opinion against racist policies and ideas.”

“We expose the history, harms, and pervasiveness of racial inequity and injustice in all aspects of life, and explore solutions for its abolition. From health disparities and the wealth gap to climate inequality and police violence, The Emancipator is confronting the biggest racial justice issues of our time,” the magazine’s website asserts.

“Despite all the headwinds we faced as a new organization founded during the pandemic and the intense backlash over critical race theory, I am very proud of all we envisioned, all we created, all we learned, all we achieved—the community we built, the people we helped and inspired,” Kendi said.

In June 2024, Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University had to lay off more than half of its employees due to falling donations, as Kendi claimed.

Several workers have also pointed fingers at Kendi’s leadership style for the failure of the center at the time.

One worker at the center, speaking anonymously, said that Kendi “doesn’t trust anybody” and blamed workers who were honest about their worries of racism.

Another employee, Yanique Redwood, said: “Everyone was overwhelmed. There were too many promises being made to funders. Products were being promised that could never be delivered.”

Campus Reform has contacted Howard University, Boston University, and Ibram Kendi for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.