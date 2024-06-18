Kentucky federal judge blocks Biden's Title IX overhaul from implementation in six states

A federal judge in Kentucky blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul from being implemented in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to ABC News, U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves said the Department of Education failed to “provide a reasoned explanation for departing from its longstanding interpretations regarding the meaning of sex and provided virtually no answers to many of the difficult questions that arose during the public comment phase” in a Monday ruling.

”Gender identity” was added to the list of protections in the overhauled Title IX rules. Title IX prohibits institutions that receive federal funding from discriminating against sex.

Potential Title IX violations could take place if a transgender individual isn’t allowed to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Another violation could happen if someone isn’t referred to by their preferred pronoun, senior administration officials told ABC News.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. said he was pleased with the ruling.

“We fought hard to protect our constitutional separation of powers, which ensures that the people through their elected representatives are the only authority that can make new laws,” Skrmetti said.

According to PBS, a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new Title IX rule from going into effect in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana.