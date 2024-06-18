Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Kentucky federal judge blocks Biden's Title IX overhaul from implementation in six states

A federal judge in Kentucky blocked the Biden administration's Title IX overhaul from being implemented in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Trending
1
3 in 10 campus 'pro-Palestine' protesters had job offer rescinded in past six months: Survey

By Adam Sabes 

2
ANALYSIS: Students are entering college unable to write

By William Biagini  '24

3
Columbia SJP calls for alleged arsonist and firebomber Casey Goonan to be released from Jail: 'Resistance is Love'

By Adam Sabes 

4
Anti-Israel Cornell medical student disrupts commencement, accuses university officials of 'genocide'

By Michael Duke 

5
Columbia students criticize AOC for appearing to back the Iron Dome

By Adam Sabes 

6
Columbia University professor advised students to avoid mainstream media outlets because 'it is owned by Jews': Report

By Adam Sabes 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 18, 2024, 1:24 pm ET

A federal judge in Kentucky blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX overhaul from being implemented in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

According to ABC News, U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves said the Department of Education failed to “provide a reasoned explanation for departing from its longstanding interpretations regarding the meaning of sex and provided virtually no answers to many of the difficult questions that arose during the public comment phase” in a Monday ruling.

”Gender identity” was added to the list of protections in the overhauled Title IX rules. Title IX prohibits institutions that receive federal funding from discriminating against sex.

Potential Title IX violations could take place if a transgender individual isn’t allowed to use a bathroom that aligns with their gender identity. Another violation could happen if someone isn’t referred to by their preferred pronoun, senior administration officials told ABC News.

[RELATED: Republicans propose legislation that would overturn Biden Title IX rule]

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. said he was pleased with the ruling.

“We fought hard to protect our constitutional separation of powers, which ensures that the people through their elected representatives are the only authority that can make new laws,” Skrmetti said.

[RELATED: Biden’s ‘grotesque’ revised Title IX rules tie ‘gender identity’ to sex]

According to PBS, a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new Title IX rule from going into effect in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this