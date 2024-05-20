Knives, bricks, bowling ball, pellet gun found at DePaul encampment, officials say

DePaul University officials said that a number of potentially dangerous items were found at its anti-Israel encampment.

The encampment was taken down on Thursday by Chicago Police after negotiations between protesters and administrators apparently broke down after officials discovered the weapons, violent threats, and even glorifying terrorism, according to the Jerusalem Post.

DePaul University made a webpage with video and images that demonstrated how the encampment went “from a peaceful protest to an unsafe and intimidating environment.

Included in the evidence displayed, protesters were seen holding a Palestinian flag featuring a member of Hamas, a sign that read ”by any means necessary” was seen on the encampment, and a sign reading “Globalize the intifada” was seen.

Encampment protesters also created a barricade to prevent individuals from entering the encampment.

According to pictures released by the university, a pellet gun, knives, a bowling ball, and large bricks were seen inside the encampment.

University officials also released several testimonies of community members who witnessed crimes inside the encampment.

”Student reported to Public Safety that she was followed through the Quad where she overheard ‘I want to kill her’ and ‘I want to rape her;’ handed Quarans (including one that smelled like vinegar); threatened with a fight; told ‘You’re Jewish scum, you do not deserve this;” and then she began to cry,’ the university wrote.

In another incident, a Jewish student reported being unable to sleep for three nights due to chants of intifada right outside the window.

DePaul also said that it received reports of one death threat, four credible threats of violence, 12 incidents of property damage, 34 reports of anti-Semitism, 25 academic disruptions, four allegations of battery, and many more complaints.

DePaul administrators estimate that $180,000 in damage was done just to plants in the quad and surrounding areas.

A total of 45 events were canceled as a result of the encampment.