KROLCZYK: The left's dangerous language games do more than deny biology, they dishonor women

On April 5, Nebraska lawmakers faced a pivotal decision regarding the regulation of transgender student-athletes’ participation in school sports teams, as Legislative Bill 575, known as the Sports and Spaces Act, failed to advance for the second consecutive year. The bill aimed to address concerns surrounding transgender inclusion in athletics, particularly regarding restroom and locker room use and participation eligibility.

The proposed legislation garnered significant attention due to its potential implications for college sports and the broader debate over transgender rights. Proponents of LB 575 argued that it was necessary to maintain fairness and integrity in athletic competitions, citing concerns about ensuring a level playing field for all athletes. Meanwhile, opponents framed the bill as discriminatory, highlighting the potential harm it could inflict on transgender youth and the broader LGBTQ community.

The bill would have also solidified the scientific definition of sex stating that “(a) Biological female means a person who was born with female anatomy with two X chromosomes in her cells; (b) Biological male means a person who was born with male anatomy with X and Y chromosomes in his cells.”

LGBTQ advocates claim that defining sex would exclude transgender and gender-nonconforming people. Changing sex-based terminology in the name of inclusivity raises complex considerations that extend beyond mere linguistic adjustments. While the intent behind such changes may be to foster a more inclusive environment, it’s crucial to recognize the potential dangers and implications that accompany them.

Fundamental changes to common terms, such as from “mother” to “birth giver” can inadvertently diminish the significance and emotional connection associated with traditional familial roles. Such changes may minimize the experiences of certain groups within a society. Women have fought for centuries to be recognized and respected within various social, political, and cultural spheres. Reducing scientific terms, or changing the meaning of scientific terms, to reflect a mere biological function overlooks the broader role that women play in nurturing, shaping, and sustaining families and communities.

Altering sex-based terminology can fuel confusion and misunderstanding, particularly among younger generations who are still developing their understanding of basic science. By introducing ambiguous terms, we risk creating unnecessary barriers to communication, and significantly decrease the safety of females by not creating a clear and concise definition of terms. Legislative bill 575 would have put into writing the science-based definitions of females and males to prevent any confusion, safety concerns, and degrading sentiment.

Lawmakers in Kansas became the first to pass the Women’s Bill of Rights, which defines “woman,” in order to preserve the safety of women in single-sex spaces. Additional states have followed suit including Montana, Tennessee, along with similar measures to follow suit proposed by Alabama, Oklahoma, and more.