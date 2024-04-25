LAPD arrests 93 people at USC during anti-Israel protest, campus closed 'until further notice'

Police at the University of Southern California have arrested 93 people and marked the end of an attempted anti-Israel occupation that mirrored the one ongoing at Columbia University.

According to the Daily Trojan, the USC Divest from Death Coalition on Wednesday began its “Gaza Solidarity Occupation” and says it will continue its encampment until the university agrees to its demands.

“We, the USC Divest from Death Coalition, establish our occupation most fundamentally in solidarity with the people of Palestine as they resist genocide and continue in their struggle for liberation,” the group wrote in a statement.

According to Fox News Digital, the Los Angeles Police Department got to campus at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday after protesters and outside agitators didn’t follow orders to disperse from the area.

Capt. Kelly Muniz said in a press conference that each person taken into custody could be cited with a misdemeanor offense, which will be determined during the booking process.

Muniz said there was one arrest for assault with a deadly weapon, adding that most of the arrests were for trespassing.

In a post on X, USC wrote that the campus would remain closed until further notice to individuals not affiliated with USC.

The protest on the UPC has ended. However, the campus remains closed until further notice. Students, faculty, staff, and people with business on campus may enter with proper identification. — USC (@USC) April 25, 2024





USC Provost Andrew Guzman wrote in a letter to the campus community that he supports freedom of expression, but time, place, and manner restrictions do exist.

”We have well-established policies regarding limits on the time, place, and manner of free expression,” Guzman wrote. “These include a prohibition on erecting tents or other encampments, use of loudspeakers, signs on poles or stakes, and the disruption of classes and other essential functions of the university.”

Guzman cited the protest that took place outside the Doheny Library, “in the center of academic buildings,” stating that many of the individuals weren’t affiliated with USC.

USC and police also issued several warnings for protesters to move their tents ato a different location, leading to arrests.

”Their actions have escalated to include acts of vandalism, defacing campus buildings and structures, as well as physical confrontation that threatens the safety of our officers and campus community,” Guzman wrote in the letter.

Videos shared on social media showed a tense scene. When one of the protesters was arrested, individuals surrounded a law enforcement vehicle until he was eventually released.

🚨BREAKING: Big tactical escalation by the “Liberated Encampment Zone” anarchists at USC.



Hundreds of protestors blocked a police car that was carrying a “comrade” who had been arrested, and after a 30-minute standoff, successfully “de-arrested” him (their words, not mine). pic.twitter.com/qedPXjvPWd — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) April 24, 2024

Outside organizations like the Los Angeles People’s City Council also joined the protest, calling on other community members to join them.

BREAKING: USC STUDENTS START GAZA SOLIDARITY OCCUPATION THIS MORNING



Colleges around the country are rising up for justice in Palestine! USC Divest From Death Coalition has announced their occupation of USC’s Alumni Park.



LOS ANGELES GET HERE NOW! Students need your support! pic.twitter.com/nMnZhdFDSS — People’s City Council - Los Angeles (@PplsCityCouncil) April 24, 2024





Protesters chanted “Free Palestine” and “Disclose, Divest. We will not stop, we will not rest,” and held a sign that read “LET GAZA LIVE.”

A USC spokesperson didn’t respond to a request for comment from Campus Reform, but according tot the report, university officials are limiting entrance to its campus and told students to avoid the center of campus if possible.



