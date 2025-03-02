Largest U.S. Catholic university's women's center promotes group in favor of 'reproductive justice' for 'the most impacted Muslims'

A Catholic university in Chicago features a “women’s center” that promotes leftist causes such as abortion and LGBT ideology.

The DePaul University Women’s Center includes a Linktree account that lists various resources for students, including “LGBTQIA Chicago Support and Advocacy Resources” and “Reproductive Justice Resources.”

The “Reproductive Justice” page offers extensive pro-abortion literature and information, including a quote that reads, “Abortion criminalization is yet another way of increasing the surveillance of our bodies, relationships, autonomy, and mutual aid—widening the net of criminalization, and potentially legitimizing other new forms and means of criminalization.”

The pro-abortion resource page also provides a list of “Reproductive Justice Organizations,” such as Black Feminist Future, the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Health, New Voices for Reproductive Justice, HEART, which supports “sexual health, uproot gendered violence, and advance reproductive justice by establishing choice and access for the most impacted Muslims.”

DePaul’s Women’s Center also lists local organizations that provide abortions and contraception, such as the Chicago Abortion Fund, Chicago Wears Condoms, and Plan C Pills, which is “an information resource for self-managed, at-home abortion with abortion pills.”

Similarly, the center’s web page on “LGBTQIA Chicago Support and Advocacy Resources” features links to various social justice groups, such as the Brave Space Alliance, which is a “Black-Led, Trans-Led LGBQ+ [Center] on the south side of Chicago providing affirming, culturally competent, for-us-by-us resources.”

“The DePaul Women’s Center is a great space for rest and rejuvenation from your everyday activities at DePaul as well as a space for reflecting, reading, writing, collaborating and connecting with others,” the center’s website states. “We invite you to join us in building a community of students, faculty, and staff at DePaul committed to creating, sharing, and strategizing around intersectional, coalitional, transnational, queer, transgender, antiracist, and feminist theories, research, activism, and movement building.”

Also included on the Women’s Center’s resource page are a “Palestine Resource Guide,” “Immigration Support and Advocacy at DePaul and Beyond,” “Abolition, #Defunding the Police, Transformative Justice, and more Resources,” “Feminist Uprisings in Iran” resources, and information on “White Women, White Supremacy, Feminism, Antiracist Feminism.”

Regularly designated as the largest American Catholic university, DePaul lists Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and “Social and Environmental Justice” as among its “Core Values.”