Latest DeSantis emergency order eases transfer process for Jewish students fleeing anti-Semitism at out-of-state colleges

Florida has announced that it is expediting the transfer process for admitting Jewish students seeking to attend in-state colleges as a result of increasing anti-Semitism on numerous campuses nationwide.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a Jan. 9 press release that his administration ordered public schools in the state to alter their transfer requirements to ease the process for Jewish students facing persecution.

[RELATED: Despite widespread DEI training, college anti-Semitism rose over 1,000% from 2022, ADL reports]

Signed by State University System Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, this new emergency action builds upon the governor’s recent executive orders, 23-208 and 23-242, which declared a state of emergency and laid out plans to bring back American hostages to Florida and away from Hamas.

DeSantis’ latest move waives both the foreign language competency and minimum credit hours requirements. It also eliminates transfer application deadlines and the “requirement that non-resident students will be limited to 10 percent of total systemwide enrollment.”

Under the emergency order, universities and colleges may, in some instances, grant an out-of-state tuition waiver on a case-by-case basis if the school determines such tuition would be a “financial hardship.”

The order does not mandate schools to eliminate minimum GPA requirements or to exceed enrollment capacity. Colleges may require students to prove they have a “well-founded fear of persecution” to take advantage of the benefits outlined in the order.

“With leaders of so-called elite universities enabling antisemitic activities, rather than protecting their students from threats and harassment, it is understandable that many Jewish students are looking for alternatives and looking to Florida,” DeSantis said in the press release.

“Throughout my tenure as Governor, we have implemented measures to safeguard our Jewish communities from hatred in the K–20 school system, and with this announcement, we want to again make it clear that Jewish students are welcome to live and learn in Florida where they will be respected and not persecuted due to their faith,” he continued.

[RELATED: Ways and Means Committee chair warns elite schools about loss of tax-exempt status for campus anti-Semitism]

Many colleges and universities have come under increased scrutiny for anti-Semitism on their campuses since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. Earlier this month, Campus Reform reported that a Brandeis University study found that 85% of Jews surveyed reported facing anti-Semitic hostility at various major universities.

Governor DeSantis’ office has been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.