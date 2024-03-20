Lawmakers introduce bipartisan legislation making it easier for college students to report anti-Semitism

Opinion
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
March 20, 2024, 4:06 pm ET

A bipartisan group of lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at making it easier for college students to report anti-Semitism and discrimination on campus.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Rep. Kathy Manning’s (D-NC) and Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) sponsored the “Protecting Students on Campus Act of 2024.”

Under the bill, institutions of higher education that receive federal funding would be required to share information with students regarding Title VI, and also insert a link to the portal where incidents of discrimination can be reported.

The bill would also require the Assistant Secretary of Civil Rights at the Department of Education to give a monthly brief to Congress regarding the number of discrimination complaints that its office has received and address how those will be dealt with.

[RELATED: Student leader says UC Berkeley didn’t do enough to protect Jewish students at violent protest]

Additionally, every college or university receiving federal funds would need to submit an annual report to the Inspector General of the Department of Education which goes over the number of Title VI complaints received, an overview of those complaints, and what actions were taken.

Manning said in a press release that the action is needed due to soaring anti-Semitism on campus.

[RELATED: Building evacuated as angry mob of Berkeley students violently shuts down Jewish event: ‘Dirty Jew’]

“All students deserve to learn and live on college campuses without fear of discrimination, harassment, or intimidation. Unfortunately, right now, Jewish students across the country are facing a drastic rise in antisemitism, leaving them feeling threatened, ostracized, and unwelcome on campuses,” Manning said.


