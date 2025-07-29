Leaked documents reveal Belmont using DEI to shape hiring amid alleged coverup

New evidence reveals that Belmont University continues hiring practices based on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) despite criticism from lawmakers over allegedly rebranding its DEI efforts.

Whistleblowers working with the office of Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) leaked internal documents stating that faculty search committees are required to track diversity metrics and adjust outreach efforts to ensure DEI is implemented in hiring practices.

“The Search Committee Chair monitors the diversity of applicants, and the Dean/Vice Provost will ask for additional measures to be taken to increase the diversity of the pool if the pool lacks diversity,” the document states.

“If no qualified, diverse candidates apply for the position, the search committee should revisit how to best advertise the position to attract qualified, diverse applicants,” it continues.

SCOOP / UPDATE: Whistleblowers working with @RepOgles have leaked more damning information about Tennessee’s Belmont University, which was already caught trying to evade President Trump’s DEI ban by simply renaming its DEI program to HUB.



Belmont maintains a faculty hiring… pic.twitter.com/2GBWIpw2PX — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 24, 2025

The documents surfaced as Belmont faces growing pressure from Republican officials over allegedly rebranding DEI efforts and concealing the enrollment of illegal immigrant students.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) sent a letter to Belmont President Greg Jones calling on the university to dismantle DEI programming and follow federal law, Campus Reform reported.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called out the university for harboring illegal aliens.

”We’re seeing obstruction against federal immigration law by Belmont University. As you know, they’ve openly said that they will house illegal immigrants on their campus and do that in defiance of the federal government,” Noem recently said during a press conference.

[RELATED: Senator warns Vanderbilt and two other universities: End all DEI programs, comply with Trump EO]

In response, Belmont is running a third-party review to assess if the university is complying with federal law, Fox News reports.

“While we make every effort to ensure compliance and continue to maintain our belief that Belmont complies with all applicable laws, we take these concerns seriously. With this in mind, we are bringing in an external partner to initiate an independent compliance review,” Belmont President Greg Jones reportedly wrote in an email to faculty and staff.

Earlier this month, an undercover video revealed a Belmont university official saying the school had rebranded its DEI office as the “Office of Hope, Unity & Belonging” (HUB) to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning DEI programs.

These comments led to allegations that Belmont was intentionally circumventing federal directives while keeping its DEI efforts alive under the radar, triggering Rep. Andy Ogles’ call for federal investigation.

Belmont rejected the allegations and clarified that the staff member featured in the video was not authorized to speak on behalf of the university.

[RELATED: Rep. Ogles calls on Ed Dept to investigate Christian college over ‘clever scheme’ to keep DEI alive]

Campus Reform spoke with Mya Goodmanson, a Belmont student, who voiced support for Rep. Ogles’ call to dismantle DEI programming.

“I’m very pleased with the actions he’s taken,” Goodmanson told Campus Reform. “The HUB has been publicly an office for DEI since its conception. It’s exciting and creates hope in students to see influencers and elected officials get involved in creating change.”

“I am so happy to see my school get caught red handed for their blatant woke policy,” Goodmanson stated.

Campus Reform contacted the parties in this article for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow the author of this article on X and Instagram: @RealEmilySturge