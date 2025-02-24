Leftist Florida student tears down flyers for Charlie Kirk event: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

WATCH HERE: https://youtube.com/shorts/bcaYNHSRnHA?si=ZFlMzV3tDeHN2rBO

Campus Reform obtained exclusive video footage of a University of Florida journalism student tearing down flyers advertising a conservative debate event set to be held by UF’s Turning Point USA chapter this week.

UF’s TPUSA will host Charlie Kirk for “The American Comeback Tour” this Thursday at 12 p.m.

The student was identified as Gigi Feleke by @CommiesonCampus on X. Per Feleke’s LinkedIn account, she has the job title “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Facilitator” for a student-run music organization and previously held a role as a “Climate Change Intern.”

When asked why she was tearing the flyers down, Feleke responded “because I don’t like them.”

“It seems her idea of ‘diversity’ includes everything but diversity of thought,” said TPUSA chapter President Peter Iossa.

In response to the video of Feleke circulating social media, UF’s TPUSA chapter wrote the following on Instagram: “The mission of Turning Point USA will never be to hurt someone’s reputation or create a new ‘cancel culture.’ However, we will not cease to fight for free speech and protect our students’ hard work to set up events.”

Campus Reform held an exclusive interview with TPUSA chapter President Peter Iossa following this situation.

“The left should be embarrassed to handle disagreement this way. We are allowing any student who disagrees with Charlie Kirk the chance to cut the front of our line and debate him directly. If that’s not enough for you and you resort to vandalism instead, you should expect the embarrassment that follows,” Iossa said.

TPUSA holds Kirk’s events in a debate-style format on college campuses where students, faculty, and members of the public can ask him questions directly and hold a conversation with him in an open public setting.

Campus Reform is awaiting confirmation of conduct violations this student may be facing from the university.

“This is the same university that allowed Hamas sympathizers to camp outside our library for weeks. It should come as no surprise that leftists feel entitled to act like twelve-year-olds. This entire incident is ultimately an indictment of UF’s tolerance for double standards,” Iossa remarked.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Florida and UF’s Turning Point USA chapter for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.