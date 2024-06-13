Leftist seminary group condemns 'Christian Zionist' demonstrators, claim Jesus was a 'Palestinian Jew'

The Union Theological Seminary’s Students for a Liberated Palestine group in New York City recently denounced “The Christian Zionist March outside Columbia University,” claiming that Jesus Christ was a “Palestinian Jew.”

Taking to Instagram on May 22, the group blasted the “Christian Zionist” and “white supremacist” counterprotesters who protested an anti-Israel encampment that was erected by student activists on Columbia’s campus.

The group also alleged that the counterprotesters gathered “to harass and bring violence” to the so-called “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia. The Students for a Liberated Palestine group alleged that such “Christian Zionists” do not represent “true Christianity,” but instead spread “hate.”

The group captioned the post: “The Christian Zionists, led by Sean Feucht, Eric Metaxas, and Russell Johnson, were there to harass and bring violence to the Gaza Solidarity Encampment located on CU’s West Lawn.”

“[Union Theological Seminary Students for a Liberated Palestine] and community protesters stood penned together outside the gates of Earl Hall. A barrier and a line of NYPD officers stood between us and the Christian Zionists as they marched past us. Horrific words got hurled at us, and the Christian Zionists were there to provoke contact, but they were unsuccessful,” the post continued.

Further commenting, the group said, “Christian Zionists like to claim they are truly ‘Christian,’ but all they do is cultivate hatred and harm. They forget that Jesus was a Palestinian Jew who flipped the tables of empire.”

“Western Christians also have a record of sweeping under the rug the Palestinian Christian presence in Palestine,” the organization added. “Christianity came out of Palestine, the oldest Christian communities are there, and the genocide by Israel backed by the United States is threatening their existence, culture, and history.”

Union Theological Seminary Students for a Liberated Palestine also called Christian Zionism “a white supremacist, settler colonial, Islamophobic, anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and antisemitic belief system that is central to supporting the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and their land.”

The anti-Israel group concluded its post, stating: “Western Christians must take a liberatory stand for a Free Palestine, to no longer hold to Christian Zionism or be neutral and hide behind a ‘peace’ language riddled with imperialism and white supremacy.”

Campus Reform has contacted Union Theological Seminary for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.