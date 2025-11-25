Leftist student tears down flyers advertising conservative speaker at Gettysburg College

A Gettysburg College student was caught on camera Nov. 18 systematically tearing down approved flyers advertising a conservative speaker.

The event was hosted by the campus Young America’s Foundation (YAF) chapter.

The vandal, wearing a black hoodie, removed multiple posters for author Vince Ellison’s upcoming talk before a YAF member began filming and confronted him. The individual offered no explanation and quickly left the building as the YAF student followed, demanding answers.

Gettysburg YAF noted that 80–90 percent of their flyers are destroyed within 12 hours, sometimes in as little as 20 minutes, The College Fix reports.

The chapter has documented identical vandalism “every semester,” including last spring when posters for swimmer Paula Scanlan’s Title IX event were ripped down and thrown in toilets.

All YAF materials were stamped and compliant with Gettysburg’s posting policy, which requires approval and expiration after two weeks.

Gettysburg YAF called the repeated targeting “absolutely shameful” and tagged the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, urging a federal investigation. The chapter also accused vandals of trying to “silence black conservative voices,” highlighting that Ellison’s talk focused on his book critiquing progressive racial narratives.

Anonymous posts on social media platform YikYak had encouraged students to destroy the flyers. Despite the pattern, Gettysburg College has taken no public disciplinary action, and YAF says administrators “do very little to nothing” when conservative speech is targeted.

A college spokesperson confirmed to The College Fix that the school is “aware and investigating,” but no further updates have been provided.

Ellison’s event went forward as scheduled later that week and drew over 100 attendees.

Campus Reform reached out to Gettysburg College President Robert Iuliano, Vice President for College Life Anne Ehrlich, Director of Student Rights & Responsibilities Julie Ramsey, and Gettysburg YAF chapter leadership for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

