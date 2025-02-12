Leftist students protest Olivia Krolczyk’s speech at Northern Michigan University

Olivia Krolczyk, an ambassador of the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, faced leftist protesters at her latest on-campus event discussing the dangers of gender ideology.

The event, titled “The Fight is Far from Over,” was hosted by Northern Michigan University’s Turning Point USA chapter Feb. 10.

Over 130 people were in attendance, including leftist protesters, members of the public, and students.

Protesters stood inside and outside the room where the event was hosted, holding signs with statements such as “trans rights are human rights” and “this is the American nightmare.”

Campus Reform spoke to individuals involved in organizing the event and learned that protesters heckled Krolczyk and stole buttons, stickers, and Constitutions that were set on a check-in table at the event. Protesters also reportedly booed Krolczyk when she entered and exited the event.

Campus Reform recently reported that Krolczyk filed a Title IX complaint after her recent event at the University of Washington was canceled due to disruptive protesters.

At the event, she faced violent leftist protesters “banging on the doors, shouting insults, and calling [her] names such as ‘Nazi’ and ‘fascist,” the complaint states.

The document states Krolczyk “felt trapped” and “was being held hostage in the room, with no safe way to exit due to the violent actions of the protesters.”

Krolczyk is accusing the university of “illegal discrimination” under Title IX because of the university’s “failure to take reasonable and necessary measures to address the hostile environment that Ms. Krolczyk experienced,” it states.

Krolczyk reported for Campus Reform while she was a student at the University of Cincinnati. Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.

Campus Reform has contacted the Northern Michigan University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.