Leftist University of Florida student tears down pro-life YAF flyers, expresses support for child sacrifice

A University of Florida student recently tore down pro-life flyers posted around campus by Young America’s Foundation (YAF) and voiced approval for child sacrifice.

The posters in question advertised a “pro-life supply drive” meant to “support new mom[s] and babies in our community by collecting items like diapers, wipes, pacifiers, and other necessities,” as Kylie Gillis, a member at the University of Florida’s YAF chapter, wrote on Thursday.

The unnamed student in question was caught on video by YAF students as she was tearing down the flyers.

When asked if she supports “killing women” through abortion, she answered “Yeah.” She later said that “Pro-women is being able to choose to be able to sacrifice a child.” One of the YAF students said: “Sacrifice a child? That’s like the Aztecs,” to which the student replied: “Thank you!”

The student also brought up racial politics, saying that “people of color are significantly and disproportionately affected by women’s healthcare and this system has always been built for white people, and to profit off of it.” She later added: “Are you going to let me talk? Or are you going to speak over a black woman?”

The promotion of abortion has been expanding to certain college and university campuses.

At the University of Washington, for example, the campus Husky Health Center has begun giving students prescriptions for mifepristone and misoprostol, two drugs used to induce abortions.

Some, however, are opposing this trend.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) recently introduced the Protecting Lives on College Campuses Act, which spots taxpayer dollars from supporting any school that “hosts or is affiliated with any school-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortions to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site.”

Campus Reform has reached out to YAF and the University of Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.