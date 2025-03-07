Legislation requiring WA public colleges to provide abortion services does not advance out of committee

Legislation that would mandate that Washington public universities and colleges offer abortion services will not advance past committee.

The Center Square reports that Senate Bill 5321 has missed deadlines to move beyond the Senate Ways and Means Committee, where it was referred to on Jan. 31.

”Access to abortion is a human right, an integral part of essential health care, and vital for promoting public health,” the bill states.

Rather than refer to female college students as women, the legislation uses the term “pregnancy capable students.” The bill also affirms that “every pregnant person in the state has the legal right to choose.”

If enacted, S.B. 5321 would require all public colleges and universities beginning during the 2026-2027 academic year to provide “access to medication abortion, either through a public program that connects patients in Washington to reproductive health services or through other delivery.”

”This service may be offered by providers at the student health center or through telehealth services, or by providers associated with a public program that connects patients in Washington to reproductive health services,” the legislation says.

Additionally, for those schools that do operate a student health center, the bill would mandate that they “provide information and referral services for medication abortion to students seeking such services.”

The Washington Democratic Party promoted S.B. 5321 in a press release after it was introduced in January.

”Students face enough challenges balancing work, school, and family responsibilities — accessing essential health care shouldn’t be one of them,” bill sponsor and State Senator T’wina Nobles said.

”This bill breaks down the barriers that force students to travel long distances, wait weeks for care, or make impossible choices,” she added. ”It’s about giving students the support they need to thrive, protecting their right to make their own health care decisions, and ensuring no one’s future is derailed by lack of access.”