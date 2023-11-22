Legislators call on Hochul to ban anti-Jew group from NY campuses

In a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a bipartisan group of legislators called to ban Hamas-supporting organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) from college campuses in the state. There are at least 30 of these groups currently operating at 21 New York colleges.

In the letter, the legislators state that the group has “spewed hate and endorsed violence, from NY college campuses.” Indeed, Campus Reform has reported several instances of the national group promoting violence and anti-Semitism, including a “Day of Resistance” held by the group’s national chapter just five days after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The legislators went on to say that “[t]his is a civil rights issue, it is an equal protection of the law issue, and it calls for bold action and moral courage. Jewish students have a right to an education free from persecution, harassment, intimidation, and threats to their physical safety.”

In October, Hochul acknowledged the problem of anti-Semitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, announcing that the City University of New York system would undergo a state-issued review of its anti-Semitism policies.

”We will take on the antisemitism we have seen on college campuses. The problem didn’t begin with the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks,” Hochul said. “It’s been growing on a number of campuses and seen most acutely in the City University of New York.”

City University of New York campuses are home to many active SJP chapters.

Campus snti-Semitism watchdog AMCHA maintains a database of “anti-Zionist” groups at universities nationwide, including 30 student groups affiliated with Students for Justice in Palestine at 21 public and private universities in New York.





New York Students for Justice in Palestine groups:

Bard College

SJP





Colgate University

SJP





Columbia University/Barnard College

SJP

Columbia Law Students for Palestine

DAR Palestine at Columbia University

Columbia Law Coalition for a Free Palestine

Columbia Social Workers for Palestine

Sunrise Columbia





Cornell University

SJP





CUNY Brooklyn College

SJP





CUNY City College

SJP





CUNY Staten Island

SJP





CUNY Hunter

Silberman Social Workers for Palestine

Palestine Solidarity Alliance at Hunter





CUNY John Jay

SJP





CUNY Lehman

SJP





CUNY Queens

SJP





CUNY School of Law

Law SJP





Fordham University

SJP

Fordham Palestine Solidarity Network

Fordham Grad SJP





Le Moyne College

Peace Action Le Moyne





New York University

SJP

NYU Law Students for Justice in Palestine





Sarah Lawrence College

SJP





St. John’s University

SJP





SUNY Binghamton

SJP





SUNY Fashion Institute of Technology

SJP





The New School

SJP





Vassar College

SJP







