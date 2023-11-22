Opinion
Legislators call on Hochul to ban anti-Jew group from NY campuses

'This is a civil rights issue,' legislators said.

There are at least 30 of these groups currently operating at 21 New York colleges.

Marya Ruth Dunning '25 | Intern and Virgina Campus Correspondent
November 22, 2023, 1:32 pm ET

In a letter to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a bipartisan group of legislators called to ban Hamas-supporting organization Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) from college campuses in the state. There are at least 30 of these groups currently operating at 21 New York colleges.

[RELATED: WATCH: Campus anti-Semitism is attempt to dismantle the West, prof claims]

In the letter, the legislators state that the group has “spewed hate and endorsed violence, from NY college campuses.” Indeed, Campus Reform has reported several instances of the national group promoting violence and anti-Semitism, including a “Day of Resistance” held by the group’s national chapter just five days after Hamas’ attack on Israel.

The legislators went on to say that “[t]his is a civil rights issue, it is an equal protection of the law issue, and it calls for bold action and moral courage. Jewish students have a right to an education free from persecution, harassment, intimidation, and threats to their physical safety.”

In October, Hochul acknowledged the problem of anti-Semitism on campus following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, announcing that the City University of New York system would undergo a state-issued review of its anti-Semitism policies.

”We will take on the antisemitism we have seen on college campuses. The problem didn’t begin with the weeks following the Oct. 7 attacks,” Hochul said. “It’s been growing on a number of campuses and seen most acutely in the City University of New York.”

City University of New York campuses are home to many active SJP chapters.

[RELATED: Over 100 university presidents, chancellors sign letter condemning Hamas]

Campus snti-Semitism watchdog AMCHA maintains a database of “anti-Zionist” groups at universities nationwide, including 30 student groups affiliated with Students for Justice in Palestine at 21 public and private universities in New York.


New York Students for Justice in Palestine groups:

Bard College

SJP


Colgate University

SJP


Columbia University/Barnard College

SJP

Columbia Law Students for Palestine

DAR Palestine at Columbia University

Columbia Law Coalition for a Free Palestine

Columbia Social Workers for Palestine

Sunrise Columbia


Cornell University

SJP


CUNY Brooklyn College

SJP


CUNY City College

SJP


CUNY Staten Island

SJP


CUNY Hunter

Silberman Social Workers for Palestine

Palestine Solidarity Alliance at Hunter


CUNY John Jay

SJP


CUNY Lehman

SJP


CUNY Queens

SJP


CUNY School of Law

Law SJP


Fordham University

SJP

Fordham Palestine Solidarity Network

Fordham Grad SJP


Le Moyne College

Peace Action Le Moyne


New York University

SJP

NYU Law Students for Justice in Palestine


Sarah Lawrence College

SJP


St. John’s University

SJP


SUNY Binghamton

SJP


SUNY Fashion Institute of Technology

SJP


The New School

SJP


Vassar College

SJP



