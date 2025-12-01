Lehigh University facing civil rights complaint over race-based postdoc program

The Equal Protection Project (EPP) has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights against Lehigh University over an allegedly discriminatory postdoctoral program.

Lehigh, based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, encourages graduate students to apply to the Advancing Future Faculty Development Postdoctoral Program.

The program’s primary purpose is to increase the “diversity and skills of future faculty,” by “accepting outstanding scholars with diverse social group identities.”

The program provides students with a minimum yearly salary of $66,000 and a further $10,000 for “professional funds.”

The description explicitly mentions “women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, first-generation students, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.”

Later on the page, under “Who is eligible for this program,” reads “Scholars with social group identities, including those historically underrepresented in the academy (women, racial and ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, first-generation students, and members of the LGBTQ+ community), are strongly encouraged to apply.”

The EPP complaint calls this requirement “discriminatory,” because “women and racial and ethnic minorities are automatically eligible without regard to other identity factors, while white males are not eligible unless they have additional identity factors.”

“This sets up a racially and sex-based discriminatory standard,” the complaint adds, comparing the program to the Ph.D. program, which seeks to increase diversity in academia. The Department of Education launched an investigation into 45 universities in March for their participation in the program.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act prohibits race-based discrimination, and Title IX of the Education Amendments prohibits sex-based discrimination.

EPP founder William A. Jacobson told Campus Reform that Lehigh’s program is not alone in promoting certain kinds of identity groups over others.

“Unfortunately there is a culture on many campuses that excuses some forms of discrimination, and that needs to stop,” Jacobson said. “Race and sex discrimination are wrong and unlawful no matter which race or sex is targeted or benefits.”

“We call on Lehigh to reexamine the campus culture, including at the faculty and administrative levels, to understand why some forms of discrimination appear to be tolerated,” he continued.

The Equal Protection Project has filed numerous civil rights complaints against universities over the past year due to discriminatory programs and scholarships.

In November, the conservative organization filed a complaint against the University of California at Los Angeles, arguing that 13 of the school’s scholarships prefer applicants for their race and sex.

In October, the EPP filed a complaint against Fordham University in New York over the school’s “Girl Boss” undergraduate and graduate business programs.

“We aim to empower the next generation of female leaders to connect, evolve, and thrive,” the program description says.

Campus Reform contacted Lehigh University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.