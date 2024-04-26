Opinion
Letter attributed to prestigious Israeli science university invites students, faculty threatened by US campus anti-Semitism

'We extend an invitation to all faculty and students who are facing these distressing circumstances to join us for study, teaching, and research at our Haifa campuses,' the letter stated.

The offer is extended to both faculty and students.

Elad Vaida | Managing Editor
April 26, 2024, 12:07 pm ET

A letter circulating on social media that appears to be from the Technion, Israel’s prestigious technology university located in Haifa, is inviting students and faculty to work at the institution if they are feeling threatened by the growing anti-Israel actions that are rocking campuses around the world, including the U.S. 

The letter, dated April 26, states: “The Technion, Israel’s leading technological university, is troubled by the growing prevalence of anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on university campuses around the world.”

[RELATED: ANOTHER terrorist organization praises American college students for ‘igniting an intifada’]


It continues: “We extend an invitation to all faculty and students who are facing these distressing circumstances to join us for study, teaching, and research at our Haifa campuses.”

The invitation is extended to “Faculty,” “Post-Doctoral researchers,” “Graduate Students,” “Undergraduate Students and Candidates,” and “Visiting Research Students.” 

The Technion had previously issued such an invitation in a Nov. 20 press release, in which Technion President Uri Sivan wrote: “Unfortunately, faculty members from many universities in the West joined this wave [of anti-Israel protests following Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians], as did student organizations and professional associations. Given the feeble responses of quite a few presidents of leading universities in North America, Europe and Australia, many Jewish and Israeli students and researchers currently face physical and verbal threats that cause them to think twice about everything they do and prevent them from participating in academic activities in those institutions.”

[RELATED: Unhinged Palestinian who berated Holocaust memorial organizers cannot even get Hamas propaganda right]

He continued: “As a result of this situation and given the Technion’s important role in the history of the Jewish People during the last 100 years, we have announced a program for the rapid integration of students and faculty members from around the world looking for an academic refuge during these difficult times.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the Technion for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



Staff image

