Letter from prestigious Israeli science university invites students, faculty threatened by US campus anti-Semitism

A letter circulating on social media from the Technion, Israel’s prestigious technology university located in Haifa, is inviting students and faculty to work at the institution if they are feeling threatened by the growing anti-Israel actions that are rocking campuses around the world, including the U.S.



The letter, dated April 26, states: “The Technion, Israel’s leading technological university, is troubled by the growing prevalence of anti-Israel and antisemitic rhetoric on university campuses around the world.”



Israeli universities are offering spots to people in US universities who don’t feel safe. This is circulating at @MIT right now. People will certainly take them up on the offer.



It continues: “We extend an invitation to all faculty and students who are facing these distressing circumstances to join us for study, teaching, and research at our Haifa campuses.”



The invitation is extended to “Faculty,” “Post-Doctoral researchers,” “Graduate Students,” “Undergraduate Students and Candidates,” and “Visiting Research Students.”



The Technion had previously issued such an invitation in a Nov. 20 press release, in which Technion President Uri Sivan wrote: “Unfortunately, faculty members from many universities in the West joined this wave [of anti-Israel protests following Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians], as did student organizations and professional associations. Given the feeble responses of quite a few presidents of leading universities in North America, Europe and Australia, many Jewish and Israeli students and researchers currently face physical and verbal threats that cause them to think twice about everything they do and prevent them from participating in academic activities in those institutions.”



He continued: “As a result of this situation and given the Technion’s important role in the history of the Jewish People during the last 100 years, we have announced a program for the rapid integration of students and faculty members from around the world looking for an academic refuge during these difficult times.”



A Technion official confirmed to Campus Reform that the original November invitation “was re-circulated [last] week given the recent developments in college campuses in the US and elsewhere.”



Another Technion official also shared with Campus Reform a “Statement on Violent Demonstrations and Antisemitism on US Campuses” by the Israeli Association of University Heads that said: “We, the presidents of the research universities in Israel, express our deep concern over the recent surge of severe violence, antisemitism, and anti-Israel sentiment across numerous leading universities in the United States. These disturbing events are often organized and supported by Palestinian groups, including those recognized as terrorist organizations.”

It continued: “We offer our support to the Jewish and Israeli students and faculty facing these difficult circumstances. We will do our best to assist those of them who wish to join Israeli universities and find a welcoming academic and personal home.”



